Rotorua holiday park with redevelopment potential - Colliers

Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 - 14:01

A Rotorua holiday park is for sale on the banks of the renowned Waiteti Stream, presenting an opportunity to either redevelop the large site or reposition the asset.

Situated in Ngongotaha on the western shores of Lake Rotorua, 9km northwest of Rotorua CBD, the property comprises six freehold titles with a combined area of 6,376sq m.

It is well located just a few moments from the lakefront and nestled by the picturesque Waiteti Stream, which is well regarded for its rainbow and brown trout fishing - especially during winter spawning runs, when large numbers of trout move in from Lake Rotorua.

The property includes a range of accommodation buildings, set amongst mature trees and gardens, which are operated as the Waiteti Trout Stream Holiday Park.

Colliers International Rotorua is marketing the property at 14 Okona Crescent, Ngongotaha, for sale by deadline private treaty closing at 4pm on Thursday 17 December, unless it sells earlier.

Broker Mark Rendell says a new owner could continue to operate the holiday park, or redevelop the site to make the most of its residential zoning and idyllic location.

"The property is handy to a wide range amenities, being only 1.5km from Ngongotaha Village and a short drive from central Rotorua.

"This location also offers excellent access to State Highway 36 to Tauranga and SH5 to Auckland and Hamilton.

"The large flat site has been developed over the years to provide a range of different accommodation options, including one and two-bedroom motel rooms, cabins and private backpackers’ rooms.

"Group accommodation is available for family gatherings, school groups, sports teams, clubs and other groups. The site also offers powered and unpowered campsites for tents, caravans and motorhomes.

"A self-contained manager’s residence provides an opportunity for a home plus income, or expansion of the accommodation offerings.

"Whether you choose to own and operate the holiday park or redevelop the site, the appeal is immense."

Rotorua has long been an iconic tourist destination for both New Zealand travellers and international visitors.

The region is known for its beautiful lakes, geothermal attractions and for being a cultural hub of New Zealand.

The city is located on the southern shores of Lake Rotorua, with the wider district including a substantial rural area and smaller lakeside communities.