'oOh! New Zealand boosts product offering with key promotion and new hires'

Oh!media New Zealand is bringing innovative, cross-channel solutions to the forefront with the appointment of Rick Goodwin as its new Product Solutions and Innovation Director, plus the hiring of industry veteran Chris Phillips as Street Furniture Product Manager.

They will lead a rejuvenated team responsible for the delivery of an integrated audience and data-led approach to selling oOh!’s various channels, focusing on what brands need in the current market while also developing innovative cross-channel products for the future.

Mr Goodwin steps into the role from his former position as Digital Channel Manager, bringing extensive media industry knowledge and 15 years of local and international experience. His strategic leadership will see a focus on cross-channel campaign solutions, audience delivery and ROI, plus playing a key role in setting the New Zealand business up for its evolution into programmatic digital Out of Home.

He will be supported by Chris Phillips, a specialist in data-driven marketing with over 20 years’ international industry experience, who recently joined oOh! from Reach Media.

In addition, Rebecca Heer joins the team as Product Specialist Retail, driving oOh!’s retail shopping centre offering. Ms Heer is an internal promotion, moving into the role from the marketing team.

Ben Gibb, oOh!media New Zealand’s Head of Sales, said the combination of Mr Goodwin’s experience across both online and Out of Home channels, and Mr Phillips’ data-driven approach, would greatly enhance the company’s integrated offering at a time when audience delivery, audience-based solutions and maximising ROI were key priorities for clients.

"Rick has valuable digital and Out of Home media experience, and a real vision for the future of Out of Home, which make this promotion a well-deserved recognition of his five years with the company," he said.

"Restructuring the team under his leadership allows us to place a stronger emphasis on pulling together our core Street Furniture and Retail channels into more integrated, audience-led propositions which are the building blocks to delivering exceptional campaigns for our clients.

"Chris will be a key player in the team and crucial support to Rick. His ability to find innovative solutions that increase reach will be a great asset as our product offering evolves.

"Rebecca has a fantastic can-do attitude, and has demonstrated her value to the company in the last 12 months since joining us. Thrust into being very hands-on through COVID, Rebecca was a key part of the team that pulled together our weekly Data Insights updates."