'Avis New Zealand awarded gold for delivering best customer service in industry'

Thursday, 10 December, 2020 - 12:17

Kiwis have voted Avis New Zealand for delivering the most outstanding customer service in the car rental industry, winning the company the Gold Award in the Reader’s Digest Quality Service Awards 2021.

Reader’s Digest’s independently conducted annual survey identifies the top brands in New Zealand to deliver the highest level of customer service across the five key pillars: Personalisation, Understanding, Simplicity, Satisfaction and Consistency. This year, it polled 1,500 people to reveal the New Zealand companies going above and beyond customers’ expectations.

The award is testament to Avis New Zealand’s ability to consistently offer high quality customer service throughout challenging times. In 2020, Avis introduced Risk Free Bookings, delivering increased flexibility by allowing customers to change or cancel reservations, without fees, for rentals due to start before 1 March 2021. In addition, the Avis Safety Pledge reassures customers of the highest standards of safety and cleanliness, and the Avis Digital Check In service minimises contact at the rental station and the time spent picking up vehicles.

Tom Mooney, Managing Director of Avis Budget Group, Pacific, said: "In difficult times, New Zealand’s vote of confidence is a more precious commodity than ever. To receive the Reader’s Digest 2021 ‘Gold Quality Service’ award is incredibly exciting, particularly because it is a people’s choice award. We always work hard to provide levels of customer service that surpass expectations and deliver high levels of customer satisfaction."

"We’re proud to have set a benchmark as offering the best service in the industry, particularly in these extraordinary times, and will continue to offer Kiwis a safe, reliable and high-quality transportation option to help them get where they need to go."

For more information, please visit: www.avis.co.nz