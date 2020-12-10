First tenant for Ruakura superhub announced

Thursday, 10 December, 2020 - 15:02

Tainui Group Holdings (TGH) today announced that leading express freight operator PBT (formerly Peter Baker Transport) has signed as the first commercial tenant for the Ruakura Superhub, currently under development on the eastern boundary of Hamilton.

"We are delighted to welcome the PBT team to the Ruakura Superhub. We see a great fit between their rapid growth as a leading express freight operator and our aspiration for Ruakura to transform the Upper North Island supply chain. As one of the first movers, PBT have been able to secure a premium corner location also conveniently close to the inland port and the interchange for the Waikato Expressway," said Chris Joblin, Chief Executive of TGH.

PBT has leased 10,000 square metres for an initial period of 10 years, with rights of renewal. Occupancy will commence in September 2022, following the opening of the inland port, two 800m rail sidings, local link roads and the Waikato Expressway, all scheduled to open earlier in 2022.

Mr Joblin said that TGH is well advanced in talks with several other major occupiers.

"Tenant enquiry has noticeably accelerated following recent co-funding announcements for the construction of local roads, wetlands and other public infrastructure in partnership with the Government and Hamilton City Council," he said.

Dave Lovegrove, CEO of PBT, said the business is excited and honoured to be the first tenant to sign for the Ruakura Superhub.

"Ruakura’s location and exceptional road and rail links make it a natural centre of gravity for our network services to access the rapidly growing upper North Island region, and beyond. We are planning ahead for growth and our initial 4,000 square metre logistics facility at Ruakura Superhub will be future-proofed for expansion," Mr Lovegrove said.

With 21 branches and more than 800 people on the PBT team, the company provides one of the most comprehensive ranges of express courier and general freight services in New Zealand - including express courier packets and parcels, general freight pallets and full truckloads and ocean and airfreight container movements.

Ruakura is amongst New Zealand’s largest developments, spanning industrial, commercial, retail and residential development areas. Located at an emerging ‘sweet spot’ for New Zealand’s supply chain, it will be anchored by a 30-hectare inland port, with the first 17-hectare stage now in development by TGH and Port of Tauranga, in a 50/50 joint venture announced earlier this year.

The inland port will be serviced by high-capacity rail and roading infrastructure, with the East Coast main trunk rail line running along the Port’s northern boundary and the new Waikato Expressway on the eastern boundary. Initially, rail services will be provided by the existing MetroPort trains running between Auckland and Tauranga.

The Ruakura precinct is estimated to accommodate 6,000-12,000 jobs once it is fully developed (in around 2060) and will have significant social and economic benefits for Waikato iwi, Hamilton, the region and New Zealand as a whole.

The Ruakura Superhub inland port and adjoining logistics hub is on track to open to early/mid 2022.