Housing Insights: Canterbury’s housing supply crusade a recipe for Auckland’s blues?

The newspapers are awash with stories of the housing boom. Amongst the various drivers at play, the stimulatory effect of falling interest rates tends to come up a lot. But we don’t believe it’s all about interest rates. Otherwise all economies with rock-bottom interest rates would be experiencing housing booms, and all regions of New Zealand - facing identical interest rates - would experience the same ‘amount of boom’.

This brings us to the curious case of Canterbury. House price appreciation in Canterbury has lagged the rest of the country for some time. And despite the expectation of some post-COVID "catch up", house prices in Canterbury have continued to rise at a slower rate than the national average. Houses are consequently much more affordable in Canterbury than elsewhere. In this note, we dig into what might be behind this relative stability. In the spirit of the great rugby rivalry, we’ve done so via an Auckland vs. Canterbury case study.

The median house price in Auckland, at $1,000,000, is now roughly double that of Canterbury’s $510,000. In trying to explain this gap, we find Auckland’s slightly stronger growth performance over the past six years might be a factor. But with population growth and general demand-side factors similar in both regions, the flexibility of the supply side stands out as the most likely key driver. The post-earthquakes housing crisis in Christchurch saw vast tracts of land opened up for residential development, and this had a material effect in stabilising Canterbury house prices and rents in the years that followed.

The implication is that measures to boost housing supply can have a long-lasting impact on house price inflation trends. Auckland is currently in the midst of a residential construction boom, but this is really only correcting years of under-building. That is, we’re not sure the supply response will be large enough, especially if inward migration restarts sometime next year. Still, the Canterbury experience suggests that more housing supply coming onstream will eventually stabilise Auckland house prices, but that looks more like a story for 2022 than next year.

We continue to expect nation-wide house price inflation to maintain a double-digit pace for most of 2021, before a slowdown kicks in from 2022.

