Dunedin Dream Brokerage is delighted to announce...

Thursday, 10 December, 2020 - 16:03

The Dunedin Dream Brokerage is currently calling for proposals for their latest initiative, Off The Ground.

The Dunedin Dream Brokerage is looking to fund collaborative art projects that activate the places we live and work in and celebrate our diverse community groups, businesses, our unique suburban spaces and natural environment.

Perhaps your idea just needs that final push to give it lift. Off The Ground will fund projects that complete, revive and share work that has been suppressed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Partially developed projects are eligible, and submissions do not need to be new works. Our goal is to breathe life (and joy) back into communities that were robbed of realising their project by the outbreak of COVID-19.

Guided by our kaupapa to engage with place, Off The Ground will work to the location, from windows to wetlands and everything in between. Projects can utilise vacant retail space within Ōtepoti Dunedin city boundaries but may also extend into public space and the environment. Off The Ground is an opportunity for collaboration between artists and the public, iwi, businesses, community groups, scientists and councils.

Off The Ground presentations can be delivered in any medium or media, including temporal practices such as performance and sound art.

Have an idea that you wish to get off the ground? Get in touch with us! We will help make connections and work with you in your community.

WHAT Dunedin Dream Brokerage Off The Ground project proposals

WHEN Project proposal deadline: Monday 18 January 2021

Projects will be delivered from February to April 2021