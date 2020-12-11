'Countdown customer care workers to protest over pay outside Ponsonby store'

Friday, 11 December, 2020 - 06:00

"Customer care centre workers are dealing with more work and stress than ever before, but their wages have not kept up with the industry standard for online service roles," said Ms Wilson-Whiting.

"This is now the fourth strike action over what should have been an easy decision for a company that has made historic profits over the last year while their workers gave their all during Covid-19 lockdowns."

"It’s a small group of workers with specialist skills and distinct responsibilities, and they have presented ample evidence of their underpayment during negotiations, but Countdown have so far refused to listen and instead have only made minor amendments to an offer with a three-year term that will keep these workers well behind the industry."

Ms Wilson-Whiting said recent offers from the company had moved backwards rather than forwards, and workers’ frustration had reached boiling point as Christmas approaches and workloads continue to increase.

"This action may impact the online shopping experience at Countdown, but workers know that’s the only way an employer so fixated on the bottom line will take note and remember their value."