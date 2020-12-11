New Appointment Release: Michael Chen - Mortgage Express

|
Mortgage Express is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Chen as a Mortgage Adviser.
Michael joins Mortgage Express with a background in the finance industry, experience in sales and marketing, and a degree in tourism and hospitality.
Originally from China, Michael will be based in Hamilton and will be helping first home buyers and property investors buy a first home or grow their property portfolio.
"I like questioning and challenging myself whenever I encounter difficulties, and I will never give up until I overcome it," says Michael.
"Through my past work experiences, I have learned that planning ahead, being organised and prioritising appropriately are the key ingredients to a successful execution."
David Gopperth, General Manager of Mortgage Express New Zealand said, "Michael has a solid
financial background and the skills and knowledge to assist clients achieve a favourable
outcome."
