New Appointment Release: Michael Chen - Mortgage Express

Friday, 11 December, 2020 - 10:54

Mortgage Express is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Chen as a Mortgage Adviser.

Michael joins Mortgage Express with a background in the finance industry, experience in sales and marketing, and a degree in tourism and hospitality.

Originally from China, Michael will be based in Hamilton and will be helping first home buyers and property investors buy a first home or grow their property portfolio.

"I like questioning and challenging myself whenever I encounter difficulties, and I will never give up until I overcome it," says Michael.

"Through my past work experiences, I have learned that planning ahead, being organised and prioritising appropriately are the key ingredients to a successful execution."

David Gopperth, General Manager of Mortgage Express New Zealand said, "Michael has a solid

financial background and the skills and knowledge to assist clients achieve a favourable

outcome."