Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu releases annual report

Friday, 11 December, 2020 - 14:56

Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu has released its annual report for the year ended 30 June 2020, following this week’s meeting of its General Partner Limited (GPL) board.

Chair TÄ Mark Solomon says that the board is proud to present this year’s results, which reflect the amazing effort that the WhÄnau Ora commissioning agency has made in response to the challenges of COVID-19.

"It has been a year like no other, and I am incredibly proud of the amazing outcomes that we have been able to achieve in spite of, and in fact in response to the impacts of COVID-19," says TÄ Mark. "Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu was galvanised into action as the virus spread rapidly across the globe, determined to protect our whÄnau from harm."

Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu launched Manaaki20 in March as its official response to COVID-19, using an online survey to identify urgent needs and work to meet them. As a result, they distributed 25,000 hygiene packs, supported 2,541 whÄnau with kai, paid 1,346 power bills and 1,260 data/phone bills, and distributed 600 devices, 75 blankets and 338 loads of firewood.

In the midst of this, Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu was able to carry on with the core business of supporting the delivery of WhÄnau Ora outcomes.

As the WhÄnau Ora commissioning agency for the South Island, Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu reports not on financial results, but on its investment activities and an assessment of outcomes against the WhÄnau Ora Framework.

"At year end we had supported 178 active entities, provided funding for 82.5 WhÄnau Ora Navigators and 8.5 Navigator Tinana and had connected with over 23,000 individual whÄnau members," says PouÄrahi Helen Leahy. "These numbers are only a snapshot of the immense creativity, passion and commitment that fuels WhÄnau Ora initiatives, and what we are most proud of is the positive feedback from the whÄnau members we engage with, whose lives have been improved by the initiatives we support."

"Throughout the upheaval of COVID-19, we have been reminded of the inspiring resilience of our whÄnau, and their ability to create their own solutions in the face of great hardship," Helen says. "We are deeply grateful to the enduring support of our WhÄnau Ora partners, Navigators and the wider community, and we are looking forward to another year of fantastic outcomes ahead."

Here for the full report: https://static1.squarespace.com/static/548669c2e4b0e9c86a08b3ca/t/5fd2ca2f61e42a1f6ca7c5e6/1607649895622/Annual+Report+2020+2021+Print+File+%281%29.pdf