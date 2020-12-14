'Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker wines, partner with Lauren Bush Lauren FEED foundation

Monday, 14 December, 2020 - 09:50

Sarah Jessica Parker and her Kiwi Invivo X, SJP winery business partners, Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron, pledge their commitment to funding more than 330,000 school meals for children around the world, through a charitable alignment with FEED Projects.

Founded by CEO Lauren Bush Lauren in 2007, FEED is a lifestyle brand with an enduring principle at the heart of what they do - working towards ending global childhood hunger, by helping to provide school meals with every purchase. The brand’s foundation will partner with Invivo X, SJP to directly fund school meal programs through FEED’s nonprofit partners. Hunger is a daily reality for approximately 795 million people. A free, nutritious school meal is one of the most effective solutions to combat this crisis, fueling mental and physical growth, encouraging gender equality, and ultimately helping to create a better future for children.

Working to combat child hunger in countries around the world is a cause that is incredibly close to Sarah Jessica’s heart. Invivo X, SJP Cofounder Sarah Jessica Parker comments "Hunger is not defined by gender, race or education and has soared across the globe exponentially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is especially heartbreaking so many children are affected."

Actor, Entrepreneur and Activist Sarah Jessica Parker is a dedicated advocate for vulnerable children, actively participating in UNICEF campaigns since 1997 and working with the Food Bank for New York City.

To date, FEED has provided millions of meals to students in vulnerable communities in 63 countries around the world, working with charitable organizations that have a presence on the ground in these communities. FEED CEO Lauren Bush Lauren comments "As a result of the pandemic, rates of food insecurity and hunger are meaningfully higher than they've been at any point in the last two decades. The FEED Foundation is so proud to partner with Invivo Wines and Sarah Jessica Parker to help raise much-needed awareness for this issue and help fund school meal programs that make a major difference in the lives of kids in need around the world and here in the U.S."

Invivo X, SJP Cofounder Tim Lightbourne comments, "This partnership is hugely important for us and gives our winery an opportunity to give back in a positive way to those communities that are in need. We are also honoured to work with Lauren Bush Lauren who is so passionate about FEED and the goal of ending child hunger around the world. The team at Invivo X, SJP will look to explore other opportunities to support FEED as much as we can in the coming years."

To mark the partnership, the new 2020 vintages of Invivo X, SJP will see a limited edition ‘FEED’ necktag on bottles of Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé and will be coming to New Zealand early 2021.

Produced in Marlborough, New Zealand, Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc first launched in New Zealand in 2019 and Invivo X, SJP quickly sold more than 500,000 bottles around the world. The new 2020 vintage of Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc launches with a 94-point rating from Wine Orbit and is sustainably made and vegan friendly. Invivo X, SJP Rosé from the South of France is currently available for summer.

Invivo X, SJP wines are available to purchase now at selected stores including: New World, Countdown, Bottle O, Superliquor, Liquorland, LiquorKing and Glengarry stores and online. For more information head to www.invivoxsjp.com.