More departures than arrivals since March - Stats NZ

Monday, 14 December, 2020 - 10:45

The number of people departing New Zealand has exceeded the number of arrivals every month since the introduction of full border restrictions in mid-March 2020, Stats NZ said today.

Arrivals and departures include all people crossing the border, either for short-term trips or longer term.

From April 2020 (the first full month under border restrictions) to October 2020, there were 119,400 departures, and 65,900 arrivals. In the same period in 2019 there were 3.86 million departures and 3.82 million arrivals.

