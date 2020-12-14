Russell McVeagh named NZ Firm of the Year at Asia Women in Law Awards

Monday, 14 December, 2020 - 11:12

Russell McVeagh has won 'New Zealand Firm of the Year' at the Euromoney Asia Women in Business Law Awards 2020, and two of its partners have won the top prize in their areas of expertise.

At a virtual ceremony held on 10 December, Russell McVeagh was named New Zealand's top law firm, an award that celebrates all-round achievement in supporting the development of women in the legal profession and providing work/life programmes to enable women to pursue legal careers. The awards follow Russell McVeagh being named NZ Large Law Firm of the Year and Employer of Choice at the NZ Law Awards announced on the same night.

"We are pleased with the progress we have been making in the last few years towards creating a more diverse and inclusive culture at our firm," Russell McVeagh CEO Jo Avenell said. "I am incredibly proud of all of the 15 women from Russell McVeagh who were recognised as finalists in their respective areas of expertise for these awards. We recognise there is still more work to do to progress diversity and inclusion, by firms like us and in the wider profession, and we will continue to focus on making progress in this area."

Two of the firm's talented female partners were recognised as winners for their professional accomplishments as well as their advocacy and influence within their fields. Up against women lawyers from throughout the Asia-Pacific region, Banking and Finance specialist Deemple Budhia won the award for Best in Structured Finance and Securitisation, while Technology specialist Liz Blythe was recognised as Best in Technology, Media and Telecommunications.

"Huge congratulations to Deemple and Liz for their achievements, and to everyone else at the firm who were finalists and have contributed to the work we are doing to improve diversity at the firm and in the wider profession," Avenell added.

Russell McVeagh would like to congratulate the other firms and individuals who were recognised at the awards, as well as all the finalists.