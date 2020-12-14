NZIER Consensus Forecasts show stronger near-term growth

Monday, 14 December, 2020 - 12:08

The latest NZIER Consensus Forecasts show a substantial upward revision to growth forecasts over the coming year. The consensus is clearly for a ‘V’ shaped economy recovery in New Zealand.

Part of this upward revision reflects a stronger starting point, as recent activity indicators point to a larger than expected rebound in demand as the New Zealand economy responds to the stimulus measures implemented by the Government and the Reserve Bank. In particular, the wage subsidy scheme, increased welfare payments and lower mortgage rates have boosted housing demand and retail spending. The range of growth forecasts for the years ahead have narrowed, suggesting reduced uncertainty about the growth outlook. Nonetheless, the most pessimistic forecast for the New Zealand economy is an annual average decline in GDP of 7.9 percent for the year to March 2021, while the most optimistic forecast is a decline of 3.9 percent.

Expectations of a stronger growth outlook have flowed through to slightly higher inflation forecasts. With business confidence and hiring intentions recovering, expectations for the unemployment rate have been revised lower. Emerging capacity pressures in the labour market are expected to flow through to stronger wage growth.

With the New Zealand economy proving to be more resilient than expected, expectations of the Reserve Bank introducing a negative OCR are ebbing. Average expectations are now for the 90-day bank bill rate to trough at 0.1 percent over the coming years, before rising gradually from 2023. Long-term interest rate expectations have also been revised higher over the coming years.