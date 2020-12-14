Thrifty partners with Te Araroa trail to keep walkers moving

Monday, 14 December, 2020 - 13:45

Car rental company Thrifty has stepped up to support New Zealand’s iconic national walking trail as part of a partnership with Te Araroa Trust. The partnership sees Thrifty come on board as the ‘Official Vehicle Partner’ for the Trust, providing transport and vehicle support that will help free up funds to maintain and improve the 3,000km route from Cape Reinga to Bluff.

Te Araroa Trust executive director Mark Weatherall said the Trust was thrilled to have Thrifty’s support as it headed into the busy summer months when trail walking was particularly popular.

"Thrifty has helped Kiwis explore our beautiful country for many years and it’s fantastic to have them on board as a Gold Partner at a time when more New Zealanders than ever are lacing up their boots to explore sections of Te Araroa," he said.

"Thrifty’s support frees up more money for what is really important - maintaining the trail to ensure walkers have an excellent experience when exploring New Zealand."

Thrifty New Zealand general manager Tony Mortensen said the company was proud to be a driving force behind Te Araroa.

"We are happy to be getting behind our national trail so New Zealanders can explore their country, particularly at a time when international travel is off-limits," he said.

To mark the partnership, Thrifty plans to offer special deals on its rental cars for Te Araroa walkers. Thrifty has a growing reputation for supporting causes that matter to Kiwis - the company is also the official car rental partner to Netball New Zealand and the Silver Ferns.

Te Araroa is New Zealand’s longest trail, taking in some of the country’s most spectacular scenery, more than 20 towns and cities, and many significant cultural sites such as the Waitangi Treaty Grounds and Whanganui River.

Hundreds of Kiwis have registered to walk the full length of the trail this year, and many thousands more will walk sections of the trail on their weekends and during their holidays.