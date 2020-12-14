Waitomo opens third Christchurch site in South Island expansion

Monday, 14 December, 2020 - 14:52

Waikato-based Waitomo Group continues its disruption of the New Zealand retail fuel market with the opening of its fifth South Island site in Christchurch.

Located at 311 Cranford St to the north of the city, the unmanned 24-hour Cranford Fuel Stop will be officially opened on Wednesday 16 December at 12pm.

Waitomo is building a national fuel network and has four other South Island Fuel Stops - two in Dunedin and two in Christchurch (Fitzgerald Ave and Woolston).

Waitomo Group Managing Director Jimmy Ormsby said "despite the turbulence of 2020, its full-steam ahead for this little engine."

"Nearly a year to the day since we opened our first South Island site, we’re delivering another wicked Waitomo Christmas present with our fifth South Island site. Wherever we go, we see a reaction from our competitors, and that means a little more room in the grocery budget and a few more presents under the tree for Kiwis this festive season.

"As a disruptor, delivering competition and choice in the fuel market is our main game. We’re proud to be keeping our competitors in the South Island honest," Mr Ormsby said. "And we look forward to rolling out more sites out across the Mainland next year."

To celebrate, a special opening price will be announced later this week. Customers will also be welcomed on site by the Waitomo Fairer Fuel Fairies and their special "spin to win" wheel, ice-creams and giveaways to kick-start the Christmas celebrations.

Cranford Fuel Stop will offer Unleaded 91, Premium 95, and Diesel and, like all new Waitomo Fuel Stops, is fitted with state-of-the-art vapour recovery technology.