'Willis Bond completes 30 Madden stage one'

Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 - 09:59

The first stage of Willis Bond’s third Wynyard Quarter apartment development, 30 Madden, has just been completed.

Consisting of 84 apartments and 6 townhouses, purchasers will be able to move into their new Daldy Apartment homes in the new year.

Willis Bond Managing Director, Mark McGuinness, said this year has presented unique challenges to overcome.

"Completing Daldy Apartments follows a year filled with disruption not only across the construction sector, but across the globe, as a result of COVID-19," said McGuinness.

"We’re proud of how quickly the Willis Bond team and our contractor, LT McGuinness, were able to respond and adapt to the changing environment. The finished product has been delivered to the highest quality without significant delay."

"We’ve had more than 2700 contractors working on-site at 30 Madden. Large scale developments such as 30 Madden are critical to the livelihoods of many New Zealand businesses, their teams and our economy."

The Daldy Apartments at 30 Madden sit in the heart of Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter, offering a range of contemporary homes nearby Willis Bond’s previous award-winning developments, Wynyard Central and 132 Halsey. 132 Halsey was recently awarded the Best in Category for Multi-Unit Residential at the NZ Property Awards in Auckland.

The development has kept sustainable design front of mind, recycling 80% of all materials used during construction and targeting a minimum Homestar 7 rating throughout. Also included is a communal courtyard adorned with more than 3,000 native plants as well as an exotic kitchen garden with edibles including spearmint, rosemary, thyme, and sage for residents’ use.

One apartment and two townhouses are still available for purchase, with more than 95% of people buying off-the-plan, sight unseen. "We have been very pleased with the interest and sales we’ve had for 30 Madden. In the last three months alone, we’ve sold more than $20 million in stock" said McGuinness.

"For those drawn to Wynyard Quarter over summer and the America’s Cup, we encourage you to visit our display suite or one of our open homes to secure one of the last remaining stage one residences. We also have availability in stage two’s Beaumont Apartments, due for completion late-2021."