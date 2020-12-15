ECL Group signs nationwide POS support contract with NZ Post

Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 - 12:57

NZ Post has signed with Triquestra and ECL Group to supply a critical point of sale (POS) solution for 244 retail sites across New Zealand. ECL Group will also host a head office system (HOS) environment for the POS application.

Triquestra will supply the Infinity POS software and ECL Group the hardware. Once implementation is complete, ECL Group will continue to support the sites through their 24-hour support centre and 18 branches around the country over a five-year contract.

Mark Yagmich, NZ Post GM Physical Channels says the contract included a complex tendering process for such a large-scale deployment.

"Our new point of sale solution includes the procurement, management and deployment of more than three thousand pieces of hardware across many of our retail and office sites to provide our communities with a ubiquitous, user-friendly retail experience. ECL Group has a long and proven history of providing and supporting customer centric critical technology solutions to clients throughout New Zealand with a 24-hour nationwide support network, essential for our multifaceted operations."

A leader in payment solutions, ECL Group currently provides support for POS equipment across more than 1500 fuel sector sites, a highly competitive and demanding environment.

ECL Group CEO Struan Reid says the contract signifies a strategic move for the company into the retail market.

"This is an exciting progression for us into the retail space from our traditional fuel systems solutions, signifying the extensive expansion opportunities available to ECL Group. Implementation of hardware and software IT solutions is a key focus area for our Technology Solutions team to ensure business control systems operate effectively and we look forward to partnering with NZ Post into the future."

The solution will be implemented in a phased approach from August 2021. ECL Group has also partnered with Triquestra on a number of POS solutions.

ECL Group is a subsidiary of electricity distributor Counties Power.