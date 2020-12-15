NZ Post signs multi-year agreement with Triquestra

Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 - 15:15

NZ Post has chosen Triquestra as its strategic partner for the transformation of its retail system.

The national delivery provider’s goal is to accelerate its digital transformation and provide richer, more seamless omnichannel customer experiences.

Triquestra’s Infinity unified commerce platform will be installed as NZ Post’s point of sale system in 244 outlets across New Zealand and create a central hub for omnichannel excellence and innovation in the future.

NZ Post will benefit from a modern retail management system that will keep pace with shifting customer expectations and new technologies, and offer more flexibility in how NZ Post engages with its customers.

"We required a modern, scalable and highly available retail management solution to replace our aging POS and create a platform for innovation," says Mark Yagmich, NZ Post GM Physical Channels.

"After a thorough tender process, we chose Triquestra to help achieve that vision," adds Mark. "Triquestra has a referenceable track-record of success supporting multi-store retailers at the forefront of omnichannel innovation, with a broad product capability and experience, and the right people and processes to move fast."

Infinity will replace NZ Post’s legacy POS solution and support its retail operations and management, including point of sale, inventory, customer data, order management, analytics and loyalty.

NZ Post’s transition to Infinity’s point of sale in stores will be a phased approach that starts in August 2021, with deployment and support provided by Triquestra’s implementation partner, ECL Group.