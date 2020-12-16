'DHL Express experiences historical peak season due to e-commerce boom'

Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 - 11:39

DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, is experiencing unprecedented international shipping volumes now that we’re entering peak season and nearing the end of 2020. In New Zealand, the company is experiencing over 50% growth in international exports, when compared year on year to November 2019 numbers. Having already experienced monumental international volume growth in 2020, the peak holiday season is expected to further accelerate this.

It comes as no surprise that e-commerce numbers are rising given its growth trajectory in past years. However, the volume of shipments have grown tremendously higher than expected due to Covid-19. Numbers from the most important shopping occasions, namely Black Friday and Cyber Monday, show the increase in international online e-commerce shipment volumes, with DHL Express processing approximately 50% more shipments in New Zealand compared to the same week in 2019. With global trade rebounding strongly and the Covid-19 pandemic driving consumers to shop online like never before, DHL Express is expecting an all-time high in e-commerce trade around the world.

"Over the years, we have seen a steady increase in consumers and businesses shifting their purchases online, but the pandemic forced many Kiwi businesses into the digital world to keep export sales going," said Mark Foy, DHL Express NZ Country Manager. "When we released our results for the 2020 ExportNZ DHL Barometer last month, it was clear that many business models have changed in light of the pandemic. We’re proud that DHL Express is steadfastly delivering on its commitment to all businesses, big or small, to make sure our customers’ international shipments are delivered as fast and as safely as possible."

"It’s been a big few months for us as we see this historical peak and booming numbers heading into the Christmas season. We are continuing to prove ourselves as a fast and reliable air express shipping provider for businesses worldwide and specifically across the Tasman; launching our dedicated trans-Tasman aircraft connecting New Zealand to Melbourne five nights a week, providing a faster delivery time for Australian and New Zealand businesses. DHL red and yellow Santa’s are working around the clock to ensure all parcels make it under the Christmas tree." continues Foy.

This new dedicated aircraft adds to the list of investments DHL Express have made in New Zealand in the past five years; further expanding the robust DHL Express international network and continuing to support the increase in demand due to the lack of commercial aviation space in the market. With 23 dedicated aircraft in its Asia Pacific fleet, DHL Express is able to keep trade flowing and limit disruptions.

Furthermore, global annual investments in infrastructure, such as international hubs and gateways, aircrafts, vehicles and state-of-the-art technology, allow DHL Express to fully utilise the capacity of its international operations and therefore manage the upcoming volumes. In New Zealand, it is expected that the DHL Express couriers, our ‘red and yellow Santa’s, will be making over 30% more deliveries this festive season, when compared to 2019. DHL is prepared with additional courier cycles implemented across the delivery network, more operational staff added, reception hours of Service Centers extended and operations teams will be working 24/7 in the lead up to Christmas.

DHL Express encourages Kiwi consumers to plan ahead when shopping online and for those wanting to make sure their international parcel arrives before the big day, do consider the following tips:

Don’t leave orders until the last minute - and if you do, consider choosing the express delivery option offered by the online retailer.

Before you order, be sure to check the delivery times and location capability - different retailers will have different fulfilment times and/or may not deliver to New Zealand.

When sending items overseas, be specific and accurate with the description of items to avoid delays at Customs.