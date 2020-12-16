ANZIIF introduces digital certification for insurance industry

Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 - 12:34

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance today launched a new digital badging program for insurance professionals who hold an ANZIIF CIP Membership and certain qualifications.

‘ANZIIF is proud to partner with Credly to provide insurance professionals with a modern, digital way to share and validate the skills, competencies and achievements awarded to insurance,’ says Damian Falkingham, General Manager Industry Engagement, ANZIF.

Credly collaborates with top global training providers, credential issuers, associations and academic institutions focused on the power of verified skills and achievements. ANZIIF digital badges can be shared on a social networking profiles like LinkedIn, embedded into an email signature or web page and also shared through email or social media.

‘Now more than ever, an investment in professional learning and development is one that will pay dividends in both the short and long term,’ said Jonathan Finkelstein, CEO of Credly. ‘Providing recognition for those learning outcomes in the form of digital credentials ensures that ANZIIF members will be able to trade on the currency of their skills over the course of their careers.’

‘A majority of the workforce shifted to remote working this year, altering the way we work, interact and learn,’ added Falkingham. ‘With the industry facing a wave of legislative and regulatory changes in 2021, ANZIIF will be heavily focused on the year of the insurance professional. This is the perfect time to provide ANZIIF CIP Members with digital badges of certification for ANZIIF qualifications.’

‘While ANZIIF will still award paper certificates, digital badges will allow professionals to easily demonstrate your competencies and achievements online. It recognizes not only your commitment to your professional development, but also your contribution to the growing professional standards of our industry. Professional development and lifelong learning is something that should be celebrated and we believe ANZIIF’s partnership with Credly will help showcase the incredible people that work in our industry.’

Visit here to find out more about ANZIIF’s Digital Badges > https://anziif.com/badges