Industry body announced government affairs director appointment - NHPNZ

Thursday, 17 December, 2020 - 10:41

Samantha Gray has been appointed to the role of Government Affairs Director for industry body Natural Health Products NZ following the retirement of longstanding industry stalwart Alison Quesnel.

Natural Health Products NZ (NHPNZ) is a national industry organisation representing this country’s natural health products, functional foods, complementary medicines, cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals industries.

As Government Affairs Director, Ms Gray is responsible for representing the natural health products sector’s views to central Government. As such, she will lead the organisation’s advocacy for government to enact a modern regulatory regime for the sector - something the industry has been calling for over the past two decades.

Ms Gray is a member of the Natural Health Products NZ Board and the LASRA (Leather and Shoe Research Association) Partnership Governance Board. She is also the Managing Director of BioEquitas, a consultancy that provides scientific, research and development, regulatory, technical and management consulting services to the life sciences sector, including the dietary supplements and health food industries.

Ms Gray is a molecular biologist by training and has more than 25 years’ experience in the natural products, pharmaceutical, medical diagnostic, and biotechnology industries.