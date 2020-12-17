NZDIA Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award nominations open until March 20th

Thursday, 17 December, 2020 - 15:33

Nominations to a national award that flushes out dairy farmers who demonstrate innovation and passion in their approach to sustainable dairying are open until March 20th.

The Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award was introduced by the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards to recognise those dairy farmers who are respected by their farming peers and their community for their attitude and role in sustainable dairying. Entry for this award is by nomination only via dairyindustryawards.co.nz

The 2021 Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award farmer could come from any of New Zealand’s milk suppliers and any farmer or farming partnership who demonstrates a high calibre of performance and leadership in the areas of responsible and sustainable care of people, animals, ecosystems and communities are eligible to enter.

Robin Congdon, New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards General Manager, says that is important to showcase the good work farmers are doing within the industry as it does not always get the exposure it deserves. "We have excellent, experienced dairy farmers creating and working on wonderful projects that have a positive effect on the environment." "We want to hear about the people who are farming responsibly, both environmentally and socially, and showcasing excellence on a daily basis. This is a chance for people to nominate their neighbour, their employer or someone in their community."

"This Award gives us the opportunity to recognise farmers that have progressed to ownership, demonstrate leadership in their farming practices and are a role model for our younger farmers coming through" he says.

Robin says the 11 regions are buzzing with 366 entries received for the 2021 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards programme, achieving more entries than last year and notably more Share Farmer of the Year entries, which are traditionally harder to come by.

"Waikato came out on top with 66 entries across all three categories, then Canterbury/North Otago with 54 entries, followed by Southland/Otago achieving 39 entries."

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors Westpac, DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian Energy, and Ravensdown, along with industry partner DairyNZ.

Hawkes Bay/Wairarapa farmers Nick and Nicky Dawson won the 2020 Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award and received the John Wilson Memorial Trophy.

The Dawsons impressed the panel of judges with their genuine commitment and passion. "We hear about succession being about family, however Nick and Nicky spoke about succession for the whole industry and dairy farming in New Zealand."

Nomination forms are available at dairyindustryawards.co.nz, with entries closing March 20th. From those nominations, 3 finalists will be selected and interviewed by a panel of judges at the National Final to be held in Hamilton next year with the winner announced at the Awards dinner on May 15th 2021.