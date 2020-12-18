Exports flat despite commodity price falls - Stats NZ

Friday, 18 December, 2020 - 10:47

Total goods exports were almost unchanged in November 2020, despite a fall in the export prices of several commodities, Stats NZ said today.

Total goods exports were $5.2 billion, down 0.2 percent from November 2019.

Meat and offal exports were down $73 million (11 percent), from November 2019. Meat products are New Zealand’s second-largest export commodity group, behind dairy products.

Beef and sheep meat export values were down $39 million and $29 million, respectively, with the falls price driven. Quantities of both beef and sheep meat were up on the same month of the previous year.

"New Zealand meat exporters sold more for less," international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.

Other export commodities to fall included crude oil (down $33 million), and mechanical machinery and equipment (down $28 million).

The falls were offset by rises across a range of commodities, including aircraft and parts (as further aircraft were sent to the United States for long-term storage), respiratory equipment, infant formula, and exports of live cattle.

Live cattle exports worth just under $70 million in November

Live dairy and breeding cattle exports to China resumed in November, following new regulations introduced by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) for the safe transport of livestock by sea, after the sinking of a livestock ship in September (see MPI introduces new requirements for livestock exports following independent review).

Live cattle exports were worth $68 million in November 2020, up $62 million from the same month in 2019.

"This is the second-highest value for live cattle exports this year, after $66 million worth of animals were exported in August," Mr Allen said.

"The highest monthly export value for live cattle was almost $100 million in August 2014."

Dairy exports flat as milk powder and butter prices drop

Dairy product exports were little changed (down 0.3 percent) at $1.8 billion in November, with higher quantities offset by lower unit prices.

November is typically one of the three highest months by both value and quantity for total exports of dairy products, milk powder, butter, and cheese, New Zealand’s largest export commodity group.

A quantity-led rise in milk powder exports (up $80 million or 7.3 percent) was partly offset by a fall in butter, down $61 million.

The unit values for milk powder and butter both fell, down 7.8 percent and 17 percent, respectively.

Visit our website to read these news stories and information release and to download CSV files:

Exports flat despite commodity price falls

Imports fall in lead-up to Christmas

Overseas merchandise trade: November 2020

CSV files for download