Business confidence: Merrily on high - ANZ

Friday, 18 December, 2020 - 13:03

The December ANZ Business Outlook survey was full of Christmas cheer. Both business confidence and own activity lifted strongly to multi-year highs. All other activity indicators rose solidly too.

Headline business confidence, at 9.4%, is up a whopping 16 points and back in the black for the first time since August 2017. Own activity was 13 points higher, at +21.7%, its highest level since March 2018.

"This month we added a question about the impacts of inward and outward freight disruptions," said ANZ Chief Economist, Sharon Zollner.

"Manufacturers and retailers are most impacted by supply issues from freight disruptions, while manufacturers report the most difficulty getting goods to customers."

Turning to the detail:

- Business confidence rose 16 points to 9.4%.

- Firms’ own activity rose 13 points to 21.7%.

- Investment intentions lifted 8 points, to 8.6%.

- Employment intentions rose 9 points, with a net 8.8% of respondents planning to hire more staff.

- Firms report they are flat out, with capacity utilisation up 3 points to 9.3%. This is the single best GDP indicator in the survey.

- Inflation pressure is rising. Cost expectations rose 6 points to a net 56.8% of respondents reporting higher costs. Higher costs plus robust demand equated to a net 35.1% of respondents intending to raise their prices. This is the highest level of pricing intentions since a brief spike in 2010.

- General inflation expectations rose from 1.52% to 1.65%, which will please the Reserve Bank.

- Firms’ profit expectations are back in the black for the first time since late 2017, with a net 6.8% of firms expecting higher profits.

- Export intentions also lifted 8 points to a net 10.3%.

- Ease of credit was the only data to deteriorate over the month, down 7 points to -40.1%. This may reflect the RBNZ’s signalled re-imposition of LVR restrictions, as many SMEs use housing as collateral for borrowing.

- Residential construction intentions lifted 7 points, with 20% of firms expecting higher activity. Commercial construction firms’ intentions jumped 16 points, with a net 29% of firms expecting higher activity.

This month includes a question about the impacts of inward and outward freight disruptions with many anecdotes and media stories about container shortages, shipping delays, and stock shortages, with logistics experts expecting disruption to continue well into next year.

Manufacturers are bearing the brunt of it currently in both directions, but retailers and construction firms are also struggling with supply of goods.

"With only one data point so far we don’t know what ‘normal’ is, of course, but we’ll keep a close eye on whether these disruptions are getting better or worse over coming months.

"Inward supply disruptions are negative for growth, but positive for inflation, because they increase costs. It’s the kind of inflation central banks ‘look through’ as far as possible, but it’s inflation nonetheless, and if it impacts inflation expectations and pricing intentions persistently, the RBNZ will have to take note."

We also ask firms about their biggest problems every three months.

- Compared to September, more firms are constrained by a lack of skilled labour and fewer are concerned about low turnover.

- Although firms report tighter credit availability in the main survey, it ranks very lowly in terms of pressing concerns.

- "Regulation and paperwork" may well be where some firms chose to express their concern about the closed border.

- Despite the exchange rate rising sharply, it still ranks very low as a problem in aggregate.

"The New Zealand economy is showing impressive resilience. After a 14% bounce-back in the September quarter, the economy is the same size it was pre-COVID.

"It’s not the same shape though. Behind the numbers lie some real stresses and strains, in both overheated sectors like construction, and chilled ones like tourism. We expect a technical recession in Q4 and Q1 as the policy-fuelled bounce fades and the tourism hole hurts, though the imminent prospect of travel bubbles is very encouraging.

"But as regards the recent growth bounce, increasing debt, whether public through fiscal policy, or private sector debt, is not a sustainable source of growth. In particular, rapidly increasing house prices in this environment is outright worrying.

"If inflation pressures continue to rise rapidly (albeit from low levels), that will bring into question the common assumption that mortgage rates will remain rock-bottom for many years to come.

But we should celebrate the fact that our economy is going to come out of 2020 in far better shape, cyclically and structurally, than most. We pulled together, stayed apart, eliminated COVID-19 twice and reaped the economic and broader wellbeing rewards.

"Wishing a very, very merry Christmas to you and yours."