Wairarapa Water Storage project 'plagued by unrealistic time frames'

Monday, 21 December, 2020 - 08:01

Wairarapa iwi RangitÄne o Wairarapa is concerned at the rushed time frames and incorrect information being used to push a large scale water storage project in Wairarapa. Since January of this year the iwi have raised concerns around the environmental, cultural and economic impact of the Wakamoekau Community Water Storage Scheme, which is being proposed by Wairarapa Water Limited.

"This is a significant project that will have lasting impacts for our future generations and creates huge environmental change. We need to do due diligence to understand the full picture before we, as an iwi, can decide whether to partner with this project," says Tiraumaera Te Tau, Chair of RangitÄne o Wairarapa.

RangitÄne o Wairarapa is also concerned at the continued misinformation provided by Wairarapa Water to its stakeholders during field trips and forums. "Wairarapa Water has stated there will be zero impacts to the rest of our rivers and lakes and told us that if we don’t capture water it will be lost to the sea. However, this information is factually incorrect, not just with mÄtauranga MÄori but also from science," said Amber Craig, Deputy Chair of RangitÄne o Wairarapa.

The iwi have proposed a way forward which includes undertaking a Cultural Impact Assessment, but this has been dismissed by Wairarapa Water, a move which Craig says is part of Wairarapa Water’s dismissive approach to hapÅ« iwi concerns and the importance of mÄtauranga MÄori.

"Instead of working with us to do the research needed to ensure this is the best approach for our communities, our environment and our economy, Wairarapa Water have said we need to simply approve of a prescribed methodology for a cultural impact assessment by December 2020, which it would be irresponsible of us to do," says Craig.

With work due to start on the water storage project in 2022, RangitÄne o Wairarapa are clear that they are the only entity that have the mandate to speak on the cultural wellbeing of RangitÄne o Wairarapa. "According to the United Nations, indigenous peoples have the right to give free, prior and informed consent that may affect us or our territories. RangitÄne o Wairarapa will contest any project where we do not understand the full impacts through a robust and thorough process which considers our whenua (land), wai (waters) and tangata (people)." explains Craig.

"Our kaumÄtua (elders) tell us that RangitÄne people historically had pÄ sites alongside the Wakamoekau river. Our rivers are wÄhi tapu (sacred places) for us. We have been here for many generations and we will continue to be here for many generations to come. Our whÄnau are the descendants of the people who lived here and we have a responsibility to them and our future generations to ensure these places flourish." says Te Tau.