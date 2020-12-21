Peter Reidie resigns as Farmlands CEO

Monday, 21 December, 2020 - 10:41

Rob Hewett, Chairman of Farmlands Co-operative Limited, today announced the resignation of Farmlands CEO, Peter Reidie, after a period of five years at the helm of the organisation.

"During his five years as CEO of Farmlands, Peter has led the business through very significant change," Mr Hewett said. "His feel for the complexities of the environment we are in and his strategic vision have positioned Farmlands well to manage both the opportunities and the risks that we face.

"Peter’s task when he came on board as Chief Executive five years ago was to complete the merger of two very different rural services co-operatives, not just into one ‘Farmlands’ culture but into a business that could effectively leverage its scale as a rural supplies and advisory company with a true national footprint.

"To achieve this, Peter initiated major change in the business’s processes and structure. He exited three non-core businesses in real estate, finance and livestock. He led Farmlands’ massive three-year business transformation programme, designed to consolidate all the Co- op’s legacy IT systems into one and providing us, for the first time, with a whole of business view. He introduced a new cloud-based ERP, POS and CRM computer system and brought it in on time, to scope and to budget.

"Peter has proved to be an excellent leader of people. He moulded his Farmlands Leadership Team into one of the most effective leadership teams in our sector. He has drawn the best from Farmlands staff across New Zealand and they have responded to his leadership by doubling down on their effort to build the future of the Farmlands business.

"Under his leadership we have also been kept profitable in what has probably been our most challenging year. He leaves Farmlands in a good place, poised to be an increasingly powerful contributor to the success of the New Zealand primary sector.

"The Farmlands Board will work through a replacement for Peter early in the new calendar year. There is a very strong leadership team in place and I am confident we will manage a smooth and effective transition."

Peter Reidie is leaving Farmlands to join Sanford, New Zealand’s largest fishing company, as its CEO.