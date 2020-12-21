Brian Kelly to host Gold AM 'The Country Sport Breakfast'

Monday, 21 December, 2020 - 15:03

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has announced Bay of Plenty identity and long serving radio host Brian ‘BK’ Kelly is the new host of Gold AM’s ‘The Country Sport Breakfast’.

Gold AM’s ‘The Country Sport Breakfast’ was launched in July this year (along with Gold FM) with the show delivering rural and regionally focused news and interviews, served up with a big dose of sports information, interviews and opinion.

"Gold AM’s breakfast show is designed for regional New Zealanders and sport lovers alike. Calling the Bay of Plenty home, BK’s a heartland dwelling, self-confessed sports nut and the voice of New Zealand motorsport for over 40 years, so in many ways this show is designed just for him," said NZME Head of Talk Jason Winstanley.

Kelly has been involved in broadcasting since 1970 in a number of on-air roles, most recently hosting Coast’s local Bay of Plenty Breakfast show.

"Having the opportunity to host a nationwide network show from Tauranga and to have the mic on two of my biggest passions, heartland New Zealand and sport, it’s like I’ve saved up the best job for last," said Kelly.

"Hosting ‘The Country Sport Breakfast’ from Tauranga has many benefits too. The Bay of Plenty plays such a vital role across so many of New Zealand’s primary industries and rural sectors. Not only that, ‘the Bay’ is without doubt one of New Zealand’s centres of sporting excellence, home not only to All Black Captain Sam Cane but Black Caps Captain Kane Williamson and Team NZ’s Peter Burling too," said Kelly.

While it’ll be broadcast from NZME’s studios in Tauranga ‘The Country Sport Breakfast’ is a nationwide show (see below for frequencies) backed up by the Newstalk ZB and New Zealand Herald network of newsrooms and journalists across the country.

Kelly’s move to Gold AM means that in the new year, Coast’s Bay of Plenty listeners will be able to catch the popular Coast "Feel Good" Breakfast with Toni Street, Jason Reeves and Sam Wallace on 97.4FM.

"Coast’s Feel Good Breakfast with Toni, Jase and Sam is a powerhouse of a show and they’ve been going from strength to strength since they teamed up in May. Having their show on FM for Bay of Plenty audiences is great news for our listeners but also our commercial partners who’ll have access to yet another high octane NZME show to engage with their customers," said NZME Bay of Plenty General Manager, Greg Murphy.

GOLD AM - ‘The Country Sport Breakfast’ with Brian Kelly, 6am-9am weekdays starts 25 January 2021

COAST - ‘Feel Good Breakfast’ with Toni Street, Jason Reeves and Sam Wallace, 6am-9am weekdays