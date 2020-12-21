NZ vet shortage 'driving adoption of new model of care'

Monday, 21 December, 2020 - 16:13

This year’s shortage of veterinarians in Aotearoa has driven work to speed up the adoption of a multi-disciplinary approach to veterinary care.

The Veterinary Council of New Zealand (VCNZ) and The Allied Veterinary Professional Regulatory Council (AVPRC) are working together to encourage closer collaboration between veterinarians and Allied Veterinary Professionals (AVP) such as veterinary nurses, veterinary technicians and other animal healthcare workers.

New Zealand currently faces a shortage of veterinarians due to border closures and, while calls for a stronger multi-disciplinary team approach have been accelerated by the 2020 shortage, it is not a complete solution to the shortage. VCNZ CEO Iain McLachlan says, "The only fix for the shortage in the short-term is getting more overseas qualified vets into the country".

Embracing a team-based approach to veterinary healthcare is part of the wider effort to ensure New Zealand is better able to meet its own veterinary needs in the future. Another key component is the need for New Zealand to train more veterinarians locally and VCNZ is working with Massey University and the Government on this.

Mr McLachlan says that many long-term benefits will come from having allied veterinary professionals take on more work, so that vets can focus on work that only they can do. "We are still working hard to get more vets into New Zealand but encouraging a multi-disciplinary approach is one way that we can ease our reliance on overseas vets for the future."

"While allied professionals are already a crucial part of Kiwi veterinary teams, it has been demonstrated overseas that they are able to take on more responsibility and autonomy than has previously been the case in New Zealand. We are definitely behind some overseas countries, like the UK and USA, where multidisciplinary veterinary teams have been more fully embraced."

AVPRC Chair Jennifer Hamlin says making sure the new model is patient-centred will help to spread the load of responsibility in an appropriate way. "This model in no way diminishes the value or importance of the veterinarian, rather it supports the professionalism of veterinarians who can focus on using the skills that only they hold. There is a lot of evidence in human healthcare about the effectiveness of this approach."

Guidance for veterinarians and allied professionals on the delegation of more tasks to allied professionals will be available in early 2021. Veterinarians and allied professionals will be consulted throughout the process.