Maori business women on track for expansion and resilience - Te Puni Kokiri

Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 - 10:22

A talented female MÄori business duo say the help they received to find their feet after Covid-19, has fast tracked their goals for nationwide expansion.

"Soldiers Rd Portraits is one of three digital creative companies who are guiding each other’s rapid business growth. They are all being supported through the Te Puni KÅkiri Cadetships programme" says Karen McGuiness, Director of Investment.

"Employment data shows wÄhine MÄori were among the worst affected by COVID. So our programme focuses on supporting more female cadets. There is strong progress, increasing in recent years to over a third of cadets being wÄhine".

Cadetships help employers to develop professional and leadership skills of their MÄori staff, at all career stages. The aim is to bolster the MÄori workforce in growth industries, such as digital and media business, so that it is more highly skilled and resilient to economic shocks.

Soldiers Rd Portraits founders and sisters-in-law, Taaniko (NgÄti Hine, NgÄti Kahungunu ki Te Wairoa, Rongomaiwahine, Waikato-Tainui) and Vienna Nordstrom (NgÄti Porou) create indigenous portraits reminiscent of C19 photography. After stellar success over eight years, they are struggling to meet demand and are now on the brink of nationwide expansion.

"When we set this up we didn’t have any business background. We've done our best. But we're at a point now where we need expert advice" explains Vienna.

As Cadets, that advice comes from small business owners in their collaboration. Jesse Armstrong (NgÄti Hine, Waikato-Tainui) from ‘Vaka’ advises on business strategy, while Andrew Hillstead of ‘Psychoactive Studios’ oversees the website.

Budget 2020/2021 allocated an extra $22.7 million over three years to expand Cadetships from 500 placements a year to 1200. Since July 2020, 530 cadets have been signed up for development with almost 60 employers across New Zealand. The vast majority [86 per cent] are MÄori owned or partially MÄori owned.

Taaniko and Vienna agree the Cadetship has created a new professional network for them and was a ‘life saver’ after COVID-19 ground the economy to a halt.

"COVID pushed businesses around. To hit the ground running again is so big. It means we have the support to get on with expansion, right now" says Taaniko.