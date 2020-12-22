Gibbston Valley development attracts 'unprecedented' levels of interest

Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 - 17:11

Homes and sections in a multi-million-dollar "piece of paradise" in Queenstown’s idyllic Gibbston Valley have attracted "unprecedented" levels of enquiry since launching this week.

Would-be buyers from all around New Zealand and expats looking to secure a future home in a 1000-acre station nestled in one of Central Otago’s finest wine-growing regions have had the phones running hot in the past 36 hours since hitting the market. The $750 million luxury development has already attracted interest from high-profile buyers including former prime minister Sir John Key, cricket star Brendon McCullum and other well-known sportspeople.

The project is located on Gibbston Valley Station, co-owned by Gibbston Valley Winery, Lodge and Spa CEO Greg Hunt and US-based Phil Griffiths.

Property buyers to date are overwhelmingly from Auckland, with others being kiwis based in the US and East Coast Australians. Set between craggy mountain ranges and the fast-flowing Kawarau River, the homes range in price from $1.25m plus GST to $4.5m plus GST. Harcourts Queenstown managing director Warwick Osborne says the company is delighted to work with the owners of a development of this scale and quality. "It’s the first type of resort of this nature seen in New Zealand for many years," he says.

Harcourts Queenstown agent Hamish Walker, who is marketing the development, says buyers are "flocking to quality".

"We almost can’t keep up with the level of enquiry that’s coming through, with buyers attracted to the scale and location of what’s on offer, and pricing that’s meeting the market when overall demand is at an all-time high. "The first release of fifteen properties were snapped up within the first day of going on the market worth $25m plus in contracts going out the door. Release Two isn’t going to last long at this rate with 20 more two, three and four-bedroom properties available. People need to get in touch now if they want to take advantage of this opportunity.

"Buyers are also attracted to the flexibility of the offering, with the ability to live in these homes with this amazing playground on their doorstep and rent them out when they wish via the resort."

The station will include access to a nine-hole golf course, a country club and spa, wellness centre, restaurant, gym and a village with artisan shops, café and garden centre.

The first stage of the development will be a collection of 132 homes called The Vines, directly across the road from the Gibbston Valley Winery. A retreat lodge is also planned for another part of the station, containing 20 units.

Greg Hunt says the resort is the realisation of a long-term development plan, with zoning granted 12 months ago for the golf course and resort. Building is anticipated to start in 2022.

"We’re building so much more than a resort here," he says. "We have always had a vision to create a community where friends and families can gather to create memories and share experiences.

"Sustainability and healthy living are also key to what we will offer, with homeowners and visitors able to learn about the process of winemaking from bud to bottle, and have easy access to the Gibbston walking and cycling trail as well as new trails we plan to develop.

"The Vintners Village will become a central hub not only for visitors but Gibbston residents."

Buyer enquiries should be directed to Hamish Walker on Hamish.walker@harcourts.co.nz