Air New Zealand donates 'more than a million items to Kiwi organisations'

During the course of 2020 Air New Zealand has donated more than one million items to organisations around the country.
This week, the airline donated more than 6,400 items of bedding, crockery, amenity kits and kids inflight packs to the Middlemore Foundation - a charity funding important and life-changing initiatives to help those in need in the South Auckland community and throughout Aotearoa - bringing the total number of donations for the year to just over one million.
Since May, Air New Zealand has donated more than 190,000 Cookie Time cookies, almost 9,500 bedding items, around 9,600 inflight goods (amenity kits, crockery and kids inflight packs) and close to 800,000 dry goods (muesli, crackers and fudge) to 33 organisations and charities including:
Christchurch City Mission
Christchurch District Health Board
Christchurch Food Bank
Christchurch Salvation Army
Eat My Lunch
Everybody Eats
Fair Food
Foster Hope
Happiness House Queenstown
Hospitals in Auckland and Waitakere
Kaibosh
KidsCan
Kidz First Community Health
KiwiHarvest
Littlemore
Mangere Budgeting Trust and Food Bank
Middlemore Foundation
New Zealand Food Network
New Zealand Red Cross
Police in Canterbury, Ormiston and New Lynn
Refugees as Survivors New Zealand
Ronald McDonald House Charities
Saint Vincent de Paul
South Point Doctors
SPCA
Te KÅtahi Ä TÄmaki
Vision West
Wellington City Mission
Women’s Refuge
Middlemore Foundation CEO Sandra Geange says the Air New Zealand items will be distributed to people in the community who need it the most.
"The donation of the crockery, amenity kits, bedding and kids’ inflight packs from Air New Zealand is a very kind gesture especially around Christmas time when people need even more support. We will get these items straight out to tamariki and whÄnau in need in South Auckland. Massive thanks and appreciation to the team at Air New Zealand!"
Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says the idea to donate the surplus goods came from the airline’s staff.
"When we realised the impact COVID-19 would have on the airline, we set to work donating the things that wouldn’t be able to be enjoyed by customers on board this year. It’s been fantastic to see these items going to people who really need them."
This year Air New Zealand also launched its Carepoints initiative, which saw the airline’s customers donate nearly 250,000 Airpoints Dollars to KidsCan, Women’s Refuge and New Zealand Red Cross.
