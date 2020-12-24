GCH Aviation Group launches Coastwide Helicopters Heli Bike Experience for Summer

Thursday, 24 December, 2020 - 14:01

Coastwide Helicopters, a division of GCH Aviation has launched a new Heli biking experience. The company has purchased a set of helicopter bike racks from Canada which can carry up to Six mountain bikes to the top of the new Paparoa Track. These bike racks are designed to help protect valuable bikes while being transported. They also allow clients and their bikes to be transported directly to the Paparoa track from Greymouth.

The Paparoa track on the West Coast of the South Island is New Zealand’s newest Great Walk to be formed as a shared walking and Mountain bike track. The 56.2 km track is maintained to an advanced Grade 4 mountain biking standard.

GCH Aviation Coastwide Helicopters have a variety of landing sites along the Paparoa Ranges, allowing for easy access to the track. Offering this service will cut out 10-15km and 800-1000m of vertical climb, so it will be achievable to complete the rest of the Paparoa track in 1 day for the fit and experienced mountain biker.

Group Marketing manager for the GCH Aviation Group says it’s a winner for the West Coast. Mountain Bikers can arrive in Greymouth in the morning, get landed close to the track and begin the days adventure and be back in Greymouth for a beer later that day. Having this product on offer will encourage people to stay in Greymouth pre and post their ride.

We expect it will be popular with experienced mountain bikers and the recreational mountain biker alike. I don’t think it will just be mountain bikers who want a lift to the top. No one really loves a steep climb! Established in 1983, GCH Aviation is the only company to hold the prestigious Helicopter Association of New Zealand Diamond Safety Award for 30+ years continuous service without injury accident to self, passengers or crew. GCH Aviation is headquartered in Christchurch at a purpose-built aviation base at Christchurch Airport. With other helicopter bases in Nelson, Kaikoura, Wellington, Vanuatu and Fiji, the company owns more than 30 aircraft and employs over 120 staff across its helicopter and fixed wing aircraft services which as well as tourism flights, also includes certified flight training, air rescue and air ambulance operations. GCH Aviation is the only New Zealand aviation company to be an accredited Virtuoso Travel supplier.