Insurance Council warns people to get their cars under cover

Sunday, 3 January, 2021 - 21:30

The Insurance Council of New Zealand is warning people to get their cars under cover and their property prepared for approaching bad weather.

The Metservice has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of the country and warns there is a moderate risk of large damaging hail and possibly a tornado in the eastern parts of the North Island. The warning in the North Island is from Wairarapa in the Wellington region right up to Northland. In the South Island the warning is Otago and Southland. Metservice have stated that there is a risk of large hail larger than 20mm in diameter in South Canterbury.

The Insurance Council of NZ is warning people to get their cars under cover as hail can be very destructive. Last year the Timaru hailstorm lasted only minutes and caused $170m damage to cars and property.

ICNZ advises people to:

move your car under cover to protect from hail stones and flood danger, and avoid driving if you can, especially through flood waters

secure large items such as umbrellas and outdoor furniture, turn trampolines upside down, and pack away smaller items that may become airborne

move valuables and electrical items to higher ground

check gutters and drains are clear of debris

stock your emergency kit, be prepared for power outages

check on neighbours and friends.

If you do suffer flood damage, ICNZ says there are also some steps to take that can help speed up recovery:

Do not do anything that puts your safety at risk or causes more damage to your property.

Take photos of any damage and note details of valuable items, and don’t dispose of anything until you’ve spoken to your insurer. It will help speed up assessments of your claims.

Don’t enter flood water, and don’t operate cars or electrical appliances that may have been flooded.

Get essential services repaired and keep copies of invoices.

Make your home safe and sanitary but don’t do non-essential repairs.

Always wear protective gear, including gloves and masks, in case you’re exposed to hazardous material.