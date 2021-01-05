Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu welcomes applications for Wave 13

|
[ login or create an account ]
Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu is kicking off the new year by welcoming applications for Wave 13, the latest round of WhÄnau Ora funding available to individuals, community groups and organisations throughout Te Waipounamu, Rekohu/Wharekauri and Rakiura. Applications open today and will close at noon on Friday 29 January.
PouÄrahi Helen Leahy says that Wave 13 is part of the WhÄnau Ora commissioning agency’s intention to help whÄnau and communities recover from the challenges of 2020.
"Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu wants to start this year in a brighter way, which is why we’re offering a new wave of funding," says Ms Leahy. "Wave 13 will provide whÄnau with a platform to create opportunities out of the challenges we all experienced last year due to COVID-19.
"We know that the most creative and effective solutions to those challenges can be found amongst our whÄnau and communities, and we want to help bring them to life."
Wave funding provides financial support to projects and entities that deliver WhÄnau Ora outcomes; a broad set of outcomes which represents the range of aspirations whÄnau have to improve their wellbeing.
The team from Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu will be hosting a series of workshops throughout the South Island between 14 and 21 January to help whÄnau complete the application process. Visit www.teputahitanga.org for more information.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice