Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu welcomes applications for Wave 13

Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 - 12:01

Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu is kicking off the new year by welcoming applications for Wave 13, the latest round of WhÄnau Ora funding available to individuals, community groups and organisations throughout Te Waipounamu, Rekohu/Wharekauri and Rakiura. Applications open today and will close at noon on Friday 29 January.

PouÄrahi Helen Leahy says that Wave 13 is part of the WhÄnau Ora commissioning agency’s intention to help whÄnau and communities recover from the challenges of 2020.

"Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu wants to start this year in a brighter way, which is why we’re offering a new wave of funding," says Ms Leahy. "Wave 13 will provide whÄnau with a platform to create opportunities out of the challenges we all experienced last year due to COVID-19.

"We know that the most creative and effective solutions to those challenges can be found amongst our whÄnau and communities, and we want to help bring them to life."

Wave funding provides financial support to projects and entities that deliver WhÄnau Ora outcomes; a broad set of outcomes which represents the range of aspirations whÄnau have to improve their wellbeing.

The team from Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu will be hosting a series of workshops throughout the South Island between 14 and 21 January to help whÄnau complete the application process. Visit www.teputahitanga.org for more information.