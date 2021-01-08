Samsung Electronics debuts 2021 Neo QLED, MICRO LED and Lifestyle TV Lines

Friday, 8 January, 2021 - 11:13

New Zealand - January 8, 2021 - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. unveiled today its 2021 portfolio of Neo QLED, MICRO LED and Lifestyle TV displays during its first-ever virtual First Look event ahead of CES 2021. The new line underscores Samsung’s commitment to accessibility, sustainability, and innovation with new advancements that help redefine the role of television.

"During the past year, we have witnessed the pivotal role technology played in helping us carry on with our lives and stay connected with each other," said JH Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "Our commitment to an inclusive and sustainable future goes hand-in-hand with our relentless pursuit for innovation to meet consumers’ ever-changing needs - from reducing the carbon footprint of our products, to providing a suite of accessibility features, to offering an unparalleled viewing experience that fits each user’s lifestyle."

A Sustainable and Accessible Future for All

Over the next few years, Samsung will embark on a journey to align its TV business with the following long-term sustainability programs:

- Reducing Carbon Footprint and Improving Energy Efficiency: Samsung will seek to systematically decrease its overall carbon footprint in TV manufacturing. The company will also seek to lower user power consumption and use more recycled materials across its entire TV line.

- Sustainable Packaging Design: Building on valuable consumer feedback, Samsung is expanding its ‘Eco-packaging’ design to all 2021 Lifestyle TVs and most of the 2021 Neo QLED line. This sustainable solution can upcycle up to 200,000 tons of corrugated boxes each year [1]. By minimising text and graphic imagery on the Eco-packaging, the oil-based ink from colour printing that’s traditionally used on TV boxes is reduced, helping to further reduce waste.

- Solar Cell Remote Control: In 2021, selected Samsung TVs will come with a solar-powered remote control that can be recharged by indoor light, outdoor light or USB-a first-of-its-kind innovation for the brand. This will help prevent waste from a projected 99 million AAA batteries over seven years [2]. To construct the remote, Samsung innovated manufacturing process that upcycles plastics from recyclable bottles -including 24% recycled content [3].

Samsung’s 2021 accessibility features - now available on all 2021 QLED and Neo QLED models - bring the latest advances in technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help more people comfortably enjoy their TV experience. The 2021 line adds new features such as Caption Moving, Sign Language Zoom and Multi-Output Audio, giving those with impaired vision and hearing the ability to optimise their TV experience to their needs and preferences. By 2022, Samsung is committing to expand its Voice Guide feature-which provides audio guidance for those with hearing and vision impairment. And Samsung will continue to develop new AI based features to enhance the accessibility of Samsung TVs in the years to come.

Neo QLED Takes a Quantum Leap in TV Display Technology

Samsung is introducing a whole new display technology, Neo QLED, to its flagship 8K (QN900A) and 4K (QN90A) models. Samsung is taking QLED to the next level enabled by new light source, Quantum Mini LEDprecisely controlled by Quantum Matrix Technology and Neo Quantum Processor, a powerful picture processor optimised for Neo QLED.

Samsung designed the Quantum Mini LED to be 1/40 the height of a conventional LED. Instead of using a lens to disperse light, and a package to fix the LED in place, the Quantum Mini LED has incredibly thin micro layers filled with many more LEDs. Quantum Matrix Technology enables ultra-fine and precise control of the densely packed LEDs, which helps to prevent blooming-and allows viewers to enjoy content as its meant to be seen. Neo QLED increases the luminance scale to 12-bit with 4096 steps; this helps make dark areas darker and bright areas brighter, resulting in a precise and immersive HDR experience. And Neo QLED benefits from Samsung’s proprietary, powerful Neo Quantum Processor with enhanced upscaling capabilities. By using up to 16 different neural network models, each trained in AI upscaling and deep learning technology, the Neo Quantum Processor can optimize picture quality to 4K and 8K picture output regardless of the input quality.

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED 8K features a new Infinity One Design-a nearly bezel-less screen providing an even more immersive viewing experience in a sleek design and form factor. And Neo QLED 8K’s attachable Slim One Connect box-an all-new cable management system that can be attached to the TV’s back-allows for an easier install and cleaner aesthetic. The 2021 Neo QLED 8K also packs in several premium, room-filling audio features; Object Tracking Sound (OTS) Pro’s dynamic sound corresponds to the movement of objects on screen, and SpaceFit Sound analyses the installed TV’s physical environment and outputs immersive sound tailored specifically to your space.

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED 8K and 4K models offer smart features that expand the role of the TV and help consumers meet their changing needs when it comes to fitness, entertainment and the home office.

- Samsung Health seamlessly transforms the home into a personal gym, and the new Smart Trainer feature tracks and analyses posture in real time, just like a personal trainer. During and post-workout, Smart Trainer provides feedback on form, helps you count your reps, and estimates calories burned. With video and interactive training via Bixby-enabled voice control, Samsung Health Smart Trainer elevates and personalises the home workout experience [4]. -

- With two new exclusive features, Samsung is delivering the ultimate TV gaming experience. Super Ultra wide Game View gives gamers the option to play not only at the wide 21:9 aspect ratio, but even at the ultra-wide 32:9 ratios. The wider field of view ensures gamers don’t miss a moment of the action. And Game Bar lets players quickly monitor and adjust critical aspects of play-whether that’s switching aspect ratios, checking input lag, or connecting a headset. Finally, FreeSync Premium Pro minimizes stuttering so players enjoy smooth picture quality throughout gameplay.

- With Google Duo, consumers can use their phone to initiate a high-quality, high-speed video call that up to 32 people can join-no matter which operating system they’re using. With Google Duo app, you can make video calls directly through an optional USB-connected camera. And with the smart camera solution, the camera can follow your movements. It will automatically zoom in and out so you’re just the right size, and in focus. -

- PC on TV on Samsung devices allows consumers to connect a PC to a compatible TV, enabling working and learning from home through the TV screen with a connected mouse, keyboard, and PC. Consumers can also directly access MS Office 365 through the TV’s web browser to create and edit documents. Simply install an Easy Connection app on your computer and log into your Samsung Account-and your TV will automatically connect to your PC, helping to make working from the living room seamless.

Opening A New Era of Breath-taking Picture Quality and Design with MICRO LED

In 2021, the promise of Micro LED comes home. With the new MICRO LED line, Samsung has made Micro LED available in a traditional TV form factor for the first time-bringing consumers a breath-taking visual experience on an ultra-large next-generation screen.

Available in 110’’, 99’’, and smaller sizes by the end of the year, the new MICRO LED line uses micrometer-sized LED lights to eliminate the backlight and colour filters utilised in conventional displays. It is self-illuminating, producing stunningly lifelike colours and brightness through its 24 million individually controlled LEDs. And with a Monolith Design defined by over 99% screen-to-body ratio, all you will see is the breath-taking picture quality.

Samsung has innovated its Smart TV features to take advantage of the new MICRO LED line’s massive screen. For example, consumers can use the 4Vue (Quad View) feature to comfortably watch up to four different content sources simultaneously on one screen. Viewers can connect multiple external devices to keep up with multiple playoff games at once, or stream a walkthrough while playing a video game-all in stunning quality and size.

Finally, the new MICRO LED’s dynamic audio experience is just as immersive as its visuals. With Majestic Sound, it delivers breath-taking 5.1 channel sound with no external speaker-transforming any room into a luxurious home theatre.

Enhancing the Award-Winning Lifestyle TV Portfolio

Samsung is also making enhancements to its 2021 Lifestyle TV line with new design and form factors to reflect the changing interests and tastes of consumers. Since launching in 2017, The Frame has redefined the television, transforming displays into stunning works of art, with over one million units sold.

The 2021 version builds on The Frame’s innovative legacy, offering a more customizable experience in a slimmer form. The Frame is about half thinner [5] compared to previous iterations, mirroring the depth of a traditional picture frame. New attachable bezel options have been produced in five colour options and two different customizable styles-Modern and Beveled-to match the aesthetic of whatever room The Frame is in.

With a subscription to The Frame’s all-new Art Store [6], consumers will be able to enjoy 1,400+ carefully curated pieces. Samsung’s new AI-based auto-curation technology better analyses individual consumer preferences to recommend artwork.

With near-endless options for customisation, Samsung’s lifestyle TV portfolio including The Frame, The Serif, The Sero, The Terrace, and The Premiere immediately upgrade the décor of any home.