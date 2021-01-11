Cathy O'Connor takes the helm as oOh!'s new era begins

Monday, 11 January, 2021 - 09:38

Cathy O’Connor has today started her role as CEO of Australia’s leading Out of Home media operator, becoming the first new leader of oOh!media since its founding more than 30 years ago.

As one of the most influential leaders in Australian media, Ms O’Connor takes the helm at oOh! after 12 successful years as CEO of Nova Entertainment Group, and five years prior to that as Managing Director of DMG Radio.

She replaces founding CEO Brendon Cook, who transformed oOh! from a small start-up in the late 1980s to an ASX-listed industry leader. Mr Cook will continue to consult for the company as the economy recovers after a challenging 2020.

Ms O’Connor said she was pleased to get started following the announcement of her appointment in August last year, and was looking forward to meeting as many employees, clients and investors as possible over the coming weeks.

"It’s great to join such a dynamic company," she said. "We have strong growth prospects, a robust and evolving business model, and significant investments in data, audience insights, content and creative that will contribute to the next stage of our evolution - it’s an exciting place to be right now.

"I’d like to thank Chairman Tony Faure, Brendon, and the rest of the team for making me feel so welcome.

"While the effects of the pandemic continue to be felt, we have managed the balance sheet responsibly. Audiences are returning, and we now have numerous opportunities to grow the business while developing great teams, driving efficiencies, and building strong networks in corporate and agency environments."