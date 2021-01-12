New Year, new store refurb for New World Newtown

|
[ login or create an account ]
To welcome in the New Year, New World Newtown are commencing work on a major store-wide refurbishment, keeping the store open and trading throughout the duration of the works. With a scheduled completion date of December 2021, customers will see the store transform over the next year.
Nestled in the heart of Newtown Village, the refurb is a considerable investment, providing a brand-new retail environment tailored to the needs of the Newtown community here in Wellington.
Mark Troup-Paul owner operator at New World Newtown says, "We’re thrilled to be starting work on our store-wide refurb, as it gives us the opportunity to innovate and expand what’s on offer for customers in-store.
"While renovating, we’re asking customers to please bear with us as we make changes in-store, and in return, we’ll be offering customers exclusive fuel and grocery deals, as well as hosting a community sausage sizzle every Saturday during the refurb."
The refurbishment will see improved convenience for the store with the latest technology installed, additional self-serve checkouts, meal solution hubs, fast track shopping routes, improved store layouts, seismic strengthening works making the building safer, a new health and wellbeing area, increased focus on fresh foods, and an on-site coffee stand.
"With all the changes happening in-store, we’re wanting to reassure customers that we will remain open throughout the duration of the refurbishment, and will continue to keep shelves well-stocked with grocery essentials in 2021," finishes Troup-Paul.
Newtown’s refurb is set to be complete in December 2021, just in time for Christmas.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice