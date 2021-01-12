New Year, new store refurb for New World Newtown

Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 - 10:12

To welcome in the New Year, New World Newtown are commencing work on a major store-wide refurbishment, keeping the store open and trading throughout the duration of the works. With a scheduled completion date of December 2021, customers will see the store transform over the next year.

Nestled in the heart of Newtown Village, the refurb is a considerable investment, providing a brand-new retail environment tailored to the needs of the Newtown community here in Wellington.

Mark Troup-Paul owner operator at New World Newtown says, "We’re thrilled to be starting work on our store-wide refurb, as it gives us the opportunity to innovate and expand what’s on offer for customers in-store.

"While renovating, we’re asking customers to please bear with us as we make changes in-store, and in return, we’ll be offering customers exclusive fuel and grocery deals, as well as hosting a community sausage sizzle every Saturday during the refurb."

The refurbishment will see improved convenience for the store with the latest technology installed, additional self-serve checkouts, meal solution hubs, fast track shopping routes, improved store layouts, seismic strengthening works making the building safer, a new health and wellbeing area, increased focus on fresh foods, and an on-site coffee stand.

"With all the changes happening in-store, we’re wanting to reassure customers that we will remain open throughout the duration of the refurbishment, and will continue to keep shelves well-stocked with grocery essentials in 2021," finishes Troup-Paul.

Newtown’s refurb is set to be complete in December 2021, just in time for Christmas.