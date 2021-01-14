Smelter extension "great news" - Southland Mayoral Forum

Thursday, 14 January, 2021 - 09:43

Southland Mayoral Forum Chair and Gore District Council Mayor Tracy Hicks says Tiwai Pt Aluminium Smelter remaining open until 2024 is "great news" for the region.

"This morning’s announcement is great news for Southland, and most importantly for the people whose livelihoods depend on the smelter," Mr Hicks said.

"I would however stress that this is an important step along the way to ensure Southland has a broad-based, sustainable future economically.

"What this extension does for Southland is that it gives us time - time to evaluate and develop the opportunities presenting themselves and to make sure the power generated at Manapouri stays in the southern region to generate jobs," Mr Hicks said.

"Leaving no stone unturned to ensure there is exciting growth ahead for the province is my focus."