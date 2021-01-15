Paul Hollings appointed as General Manager of the Food and Fibre CoVE

Friday, 15 January, 2021 - 14:25

The Food and Fibre CoVE Board has appointed Paul Hollings as its inaugural General Manager.

Paul has a 20-year-long experience in the education and training sectors, with a special focus on industry training. For the past five years, Paul is the current General Manager of the Technology Park (TechPark) (previously Faculty of Engineering and Trades) at Manukau Institute of Technology (MIT) in Auckland.

Paul is also a current member of the Institute of Managers and Leaders Australia and New Zealand and the New Zealand Board of Engineering Diplomas. As the MIT Host Board Member of the Construction and Infrastructure CoVE, he was part of the team that built the successful bid for MIT to host the ConCoVE.

An electrician by trade, Paul worked as a maintenance electrician in the dairy industry for many years before shifting to the vocational education sector. He completed a Diploma in Management at the New Zealand Institute of Management to further his career.

Paul said, "I strongly believe that a well set up and properly functioning vocational education and training system is the ideal platform to ensure success. I am confident that the Food and Fibre CoVE will be part of this success."

Food and Fibre CoVE Board Chair Mark Paine is thrilled to start the New Year with a strong team of experts. "Paul and the seven Board members, who were selected just before Christmas, are a great asset to the CoVE. I’m certain that they will ensure the excellence and innovation in vocational education that we are seeking."

In August 2018, Paul and his wife Jo chose to leave Auckland to live in Hawke’s Bay. "We are so pleased to have moved to Napier. Hawke’s Bay never ceases to impress us. As a passionate eBiker, I really appreciate the opportunities that we have here," says Paul. The couple has four grown children and five grandchildren. The Food and Fibre CoVE - Learner-focused, Industry-led, Government-enabled

The Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT) in Hawke’s Bay has been selected to host the Food and Fibre CoVE. While the CoVE is based at EIT, the initiative has been set up by an industry-led consortium, involving 54 organisations across the entire food and fibre sector including industry associations, tertiary education providers, MÄori, employers, employees, and standard-setting bodies.

It is one of several CoVEs that will be created through the Government’s Reform of Vocational Education (RoVE). CoVEs will play an important role in the vocational education system. As part of the structural changes being made, the CoVE will work closely with Workforce Development Councils, Regional Skills Leadership Groups, the new national institute Te PÅ«kenga - New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, and other CoVEs.