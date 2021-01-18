EIT's new part-time cookery qualification endorsed by industry

Monday, 18 January, 2021 - 11:11

In response to the shortage of skilled hospitality workers in Hawke’s Bay, EIT is launching a new apprenticeship-like offering of the NZ Certificate in Cookery (level 4). While traditionally delivered full-time over one year, the alternative offering stretches over two years and is geared to people already working in the industry.

"Learners will have to be employed for a minimum of 20 hours but are able to work full-time while studying with us. Classes will be held on Mondays on the EIT campus in Taradale. Monday is often the day off for hospitality staff, so we hope that many of them will sign up for the course and take the chance to learn while they earn," says Glenn Fulcher, Head of School for Tourism and Hospitality.

The initial feedback from industry was very positive. Business owners highlighted the importance of flexible study options for their staff and said the programme is a positive step forward. Kerry Brannigan, owner of Hygge, said, "This qualification with on-site training and practice alongside in-class lessons, offers an attractive opportunity for employers and trainees." Nick Anderson, head chef at Deliciosa, said, "As a business we are passionate about nurturing and supporting the next generation of creative chefs to enter and thrive in our beloved industry. On a personal note, EIT's new programme has the cool factor written all over it."

People with a level 3 cookery qualification can directly enter the programme (starting on Monday, 8 March), others will have to attend an introductory culinary training (starting on 9 February, 3 weeks, 9 am - 3 pm). Learners, who are starting in 2021, are entitled to a 50 percent discount on the full fee of $4000 per year. If students are eligible for fees-free, they can study the full programme for free.

The programme fees also cover a knife kit and two uniforms.