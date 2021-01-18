REINZ launches new local suburb guides for real estate agents

Monday, 18 January, 2021 - 11:23

With the property market busier than ever, REINZ and HomePrezzo are delighted to announce that real estate agents can now easily create new and engaging Local Suburb Guides and Suburb Videos using the latest property data in the market, as REINZ and HomePrezzo have teamed up to help support Kiwi agents.

The new Local Suburb Guides and Suburb Videos will help real estate agents work ‘smarter’ not ‘harder’, add value to their customers and clients as well as freeing up time otherwise spent on digital marketing in order to be able to focus on tasks such as selling houses and getting new listings.

Both the Local Suburb Guides and Suburb Videos can be branded to an individual’s agency requirements.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: "We’re delighted to launch this new product and the move is part of REINZ’s wider strategy to help empower agents with easy to use digital marketing and share more information with home sellers and buyers. Sharing data with property sellers and buyers is a powerful way to build relationships with clients and help support them to make better property decisions.

"The Local Suburb Guides uses a form of AI and sophisticated algorithms to help create the reports ensuring we are using some of the latest technology to power the reports," says Norwell.

"The REINZ Local Suburb Guides and Suburb Videos are designed to make it easy to understand how local property markets are performing and build trust and understanding between agents and consumers by including key metrics such as median sales price, price movements and recent sales for the suburb. It will help drive conversations about the market and help agents demonstrate their knowledge and expertise," she continues

"We want to make it easy for New Zealand agents to execute the best practice marketing in both the physical and digital space. With so many agencies now effectively using email marketing to stay in contact with past clients and connect with new sellers, we were impressed at how easy it is to link the reports into an email or share on social media," concludes Norwell.

Nathan Krisanski, the founder of HomePrezzo, said he was delighted the agreement with REINZ will also include suburb videos as well as the reports.

"We’ve had New Zealand clients who have been asking us to work with REINZ, so we are very excited to be working with the Institute on both the reports and videos," Mr Krisanski said.

"Google reports that using video has the ability to increase your organic traffic by up to 157% on search engine results and automating those videos is a lot easier when you have a powerful tool like the REINZ Video and Local Suburb engine at your fingertips."

HomePrezzo was acquired by ActivePipe, the leader in marketing automation for real estate, in June last year.