New appointment release - Mortgage Express

Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 - 15:51

Mortgage Express announces the appointment of Remy Cuttle as Mortgage Adviser based in the Manawatu region.

Remy joins Mortgage Express after a successful career in a lending role at Westpac. As a mortgage adviser with Mortgage Express, Remy will be providing residential property lending advice for first home buyers, existing home buyers and property investors.

"My time as a bank lender means I know how to present and structure client applications from the bank’s perspective to make sure it is right first time," says Remy.

Along with bank lending experience, Remy has insight into property investment with knowledge gained by growing his own property portfolio.

"Before joining the bank I went through the first home buying process and know how frustrating it is finding the right information. I am able to break down the process and walk clients through it to make it as easy and as stress free as possible."

"Remy is committed to helping his clients achieve their home ownership dreams, by sharing his own knowledge and experience of the property market," says David Gopperth, General Manager of Mortgage Express.

Remy can be contacted for mortgage advice including first home loans, top-up loans, re-financing, re-fixes or re-structured loans, and property investment advice.