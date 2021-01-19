Jen Stanton joins BEIA as Events Project Manager

Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 - 16:14

Jeanette Stanton has been appointed Events Project Manager for Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA).

She will be re-joining New Zealand’s industry association next month, following six years as Marketing and Business Events Services Manager with Auckland Convention Bureau.

Previously she was instrumental in developing and managing key events such as MEETINGS and the industry annual conference as part of the BEIA team (then known as Conventions and Incentives New Zealand).

BEIA Chief Executive, Lisa Hopkins says not only is Jeanette an experienced event manager, she also brings great knowledge in business-to-business marketing and membership management, with a 20-year industry career behind her.

"Jen has a real passion for growing the profile of the New Zealand business events industry, and she takes particular pride in collaboration, building relationships and partnerships," Ms Hopkins says.

"I am thrilled Jen is returning to the BEIA team, staying in an industry she clearly loves. With a focus on MEETINGS 2021, and other important projects designed to support members and grow our industry, Jen will find her experience and collaborative approach highly valued."

Jeanette Stanton will be returning to the industry association on 15 February 2021.