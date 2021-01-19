Illegal trade work - homeowners warned not to take the risk

Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 - 16:49

Property owners are being warned today not to fall into the trap of using unlicensed people to conduct plumbing work on renovation projects. Always ask to check for a NZ Practising Licence before any work begins.

Today in the Christchurch District Court, Junbert Dagaas, was sentenced to a $3,000 fine for carrying out restricted plumbing and electrical work without authorisation and was ordered to pay $1,500 in reparation to the homeowner.

Mr Dagaas carried out a plumbing and building renovation bathroom alterations at an Addington residence, which included replacing the toilet, running pipes for the shower mixer, moving the shower drain, and carrying out plumbing to the vanity, including the drain.

Sanitary plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying are regulated industries in New Zealand, and it is illegal to do this restricted work unless authorised by the Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board (PGDB).

The health and safety risks are high - and you may be invalidating your insurance policy.

Only authorised tradespeople who carry a current NZ Practising Licence can carry out this work.

Mr Dagaas was not a registered and licensed plumber or electrician, and not authorised to complete the work.

The complainant who paid Mr Dagaas $9,000 to complete the renovation found that work completed by was substandard.

The toilet leaked around it’s base, the hot and cold water pipes of the shower mixer were the wrong way around, and the shower did not comply with the building code.

Martin Sawyers, Chief Executive for the PGDB said: "To stay safe and avoid the risk, it takes one simple action - ask to sight a licence card. It states the credentials of a tradesperson and the type of work they are authorised to carry out."

"It is important for homeowners to know that plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying work undertaken by unauthorised tradespeople, not only risks their family’s health and safety - but may also invalidate their insurance policy."

The PGDB is the statutory body that regulates the trades to ensure those providing the services are competent and safe.