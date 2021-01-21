Air New Zealand's first quarantine-free flight from Rarotonga takes off

Thursday, 21 January, 2021 - 06:59

Air New Zealand’s very first quarantine-free flight from Rarotonga, NZ941, is now on its way to New Zealand, having departed at 7:45 am local time.

The flight is due to land at 11:10am NZT today at Auckland International Airport.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran is pleased with how bookings have been tracking and what this flight means for more travel between New Zealand and neighbouring nations.

"We have been encouraged by an increase in bookings following the announcement, especially for January and February. The first couple of flights inbound have had strong uptake, which is terrific. We knew there was pent up demand from Cook Islanders waiting to come to New Zealand without quarantining. We’re thrilled to bring the first wave of Cook Islanders who meet the quarantine-free requirements into New Zealand. We see this as a really positive step towards a two-way airbridge with Rarotonga."

The health checks for quarantine-free travel from Rarotonga to New Zealand will occur both at the airport in Rarotonga and in Auckland Airport on arrival.