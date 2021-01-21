Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence December 2020

Thursday, 21 January, 2021 - 09:00

The Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence Index rose to 97.6 in December, a 10.2 point increase compared to the September survey.

"New Zealanders’ confidence about labour market conditions has improved, although it remains below pre-Covid levels," said Westpac Chief Economist Dominick Stephens.

Most of the improvement in confidence related to job opportunities and job security. "As the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, activity has been able to quickly return towards previous levels, and firms are ready to hire again," said Mr Stephens.

"The exception is the tourism sector, due to the closure of international borders," said Mr Stephens. "This continues to have an impact on job prospects and confidence."

"Confidence amongst employees working in the private sector has risen considerably since last quarter, but they remain pessimistic at 96.6 (an increase of 12.9 points)," observed Imogen Rendall, Market Research Director of McDermott Miller Limited. "This compares with public sector employees who are cautiously optimistic at 100.3 (an increase of 4.3 points)."

"There has been a small fall in confidence amongst young people aged 18 to 29 since September (a decrease of 3.2 points to 95.0) which contrasts with the strong rise in confidence amongst those in older age groups. 30 to 49 year olds saw an increase of 14.3 points to 100.3 and those aged 50 plus saw an increase of 14.5 points to 92.9," commented Ms Rendall.

"Although vaccines are beginning to be rolled out around the world, the closure of international borders looks to remain in place for some time longer. With young people more heavily reliant on jobs in the hospitality and tourism sector, it seems likely that their confidence will remain suppressed for some months to come," concluded Ms Rendall.

A full description of the background and specifications of the survey are attached. The survey was conducted over 1-12 December 2020, with a sample size of 1,553. An index number over 100 indicates that optimists outnumber pessimists. The margin of error of the survey is 2.5%.