New Zealand free of Covid-19 - summer fruit industry

Saturday, 23 January, 2021 - 18:53

Following reports of Covid-19 supposedly detected on the packaging of imported fresh fruit in Wuxi, the New Zealand summerfruit industry would like to reassure our international customers about New Zealand’s freedom from Covid-19, and the safety of New Zealand cherries, apricots, nectarines, peaches and plums.

Summerfruit New Zealand reaffirms for our highly valued international consumers the following:

The New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries has not been advised by Chinese authorities that this detection is in any way connected with New Zealand fruit.

Established protocols are in place to advise importing countries of any regulatory concerns.

New Zealand has no cases of community transmission of Covid-19. The last case was 66 days ago.

As New Zealand officials have not been advised of a Covid-19 detection, and with New Zealand free of Covid-19 in the community, Summerfruit New Zealand can only conclude that this apparent case is not related to New Zealand fruit.

The last case of Covid-19 in the New Zealand community was on 18 November 2020, before the export summerfruit harvest started.

New Zealand has an envious position of being free of Covid-19, recognised globally by many as the leading national approach to managing Covid-19.

Everyone arriving in New Zealand from offshore is required to undergo 14 days quarantine and Covid-19 testing to ensure Covid-19 is not spread into the community.

The New Zealand summerfruit industry has rigorous food safety procedures in place, including the monitoring of staff health for Covid-19. These procedures meet New Zealand’s export requirements, and the New Zealand Ministry of Health’s requirements for workplaces.

With strict food safety and quality processes in place, and the country free of Covid-19, New Zealand fruit represents the safest possible source of fresh fruit, a reputation our industry strives to maintain.