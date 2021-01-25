Innovative Youth Charity Prince's Trust NZ begins the search for a new CEO

Monday, 25 January, 2021 - 13:18

The Board of Prince’s Trust New Zealand announced today that CEO Anya Satyanand is moving on from the organisation in Feburary. The Prince’s Trust will shortly begin recruiting for a visionary new CEO.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for a leader who can build on PTNZ’s programme platform, international connections, and local relationships, to accelerate our growing impact and scale," says Andrew Williams, Chair of The Prince’s Trust NZ.

"The successful candidate will be well supported by an ambitious board, and enjoy the global backing of Prince’s Trust Group. They will join a competent, innovative and effective team," according to Williams.

The Prince’s Trust New Zealand launched in October 2018, and since that time has established a unique place in the charitable ecosystem, creating positive impact at the intersection between education, positive youth development and the future of work.

The Prince’s Trust’s inaugural strategy was developed with input from young New Zealanders, and has set particular priority on supporting young people’s active participation in the economy as workers and entrepreneurs.

PTNZ’s flagship programme "Enterprise" focuses on supporting young people in regional and rural New Zealand to realise their dreams of entrepreneurship and self employment, with practical training and mentoring from business people.

Other programmes catalyse young people’s participation in New Zealand’s communities and economy. Programme partnerships with business form part of the Prince’s Trust’s point of difference, both here and overseas.

The Prince’s Trust NZ is an independent member of the international network of Prince’s Trust charities, established by The Prince of Wales, with a mission to transform lives and build sustainable communities across the world.

"Anya’s leadership, drive and hard work has helped establish The Prince’s Trust New Zealand as a place of hope for young people. We would like to thank Anya for all her support and wish her well at Leadership New Zealand. Our challenge now is to find a successor who can build on Anya’s legacy and ensure The Prince’s Trust New Zealand can continue to go from strength-to-strength’," said Dame Martina Milburn, Group Chief Executive of Prince’s Trust Group.

"I’m so proud of the work we’ve done so far - supporting young people’s leadership around anti racism, backing diverse young entrepreneurs, working collaboratively in the youth and education sectors and with business, and building on the incredible strengths of the young people we’ve connected with so far. The organisation’s foundations and credibility have been established, and an exciting new chapter for the organisation lies ahead," said Anya Satyanand, who will move on to the role of CEO at Leadership New Zealand in March.