Marlborough boutique hotel and conference centre placed on the market - Colliers

Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 - 09:39

The well-known and popular Marlborough Vintners Hotel - surrounded by vineyards in the heart of Marlborough’s internationally acclaimed wine region - has been placed on the market for sale by its founding owners.

Colliers Marlborough is handling the sale of the land, buildings, and business of Marlborough Vintners Hotel. Sales director Andy Poswillo says: "This is a special property that has been well managed and developed over 15 years.

"With New Zealand’s tourism sector now focused on servicing the domestic market rather than international travellers, accommodation providers who have developed their business model to attract New Zealand customers - as Marlborough Vintners Hotel has done - are benefitting from the new environment."

Trading successfully, the Marlborough Vintners Hotel property of 2.39ha of landscaped lawns and gardens is located on Raupara Road. There are five single-storey buildings containing 16 premium 50sq m guest suites, a separate conference centre, and car parking for 80 vehicles.

Average room rack rates at the licensed venue over the year range from $125 to $250 - generating an occupancy rate of more than 90 per cent in the peak summer peak period, and 50 per cent during the off-peak. It is comparable to 4 star rated local accommodation - with the well-maintained grounds containing numerous producing olive and fruit trees.

Poswillo says the location’s uniqueness stemmed from the combination of the property’s grounds, its location, and the conference centre - which includes a 250-capacity conference/wedding hall, and a 50-seat restaurant which opens onto a large deck and ‘wedding garden’ lawn. The main building also houses a commercial kitchen, board room, small gymnasium, spa pool and a two bedroomed manager’s accommodation unit.

Marlborough Vintners Hotel attracts corporate functions during the week, with weddings and other leisure functions in the weekends. The multi-zoned layout of the property means several parties or large groups can be catered for simultaneously, yet totally separately, allowing the business to maximise its food, beverage and accommodation services. In addition to the conference centre there is a three-car garage with attached storage room, housekeeper’s laundry and linen store and a guest laundry.

Marlborough Vintners Hotel has three separate hosting areas:

- The 224sq me Barrel Room seating up to 220 guests theatre-style, or up to 120 guests banquet-style;

- The 72sq m boardroom seating up to 60 guests theatre-style; and

- The 95sq m Vintners Room seating up to 50 guests banquet-style.

The complex is surrounded by premium vineyards and associated cellar doors retail outlets and winery restaurants close by - such as Wairau River, Whitehaven, Forrest Estate and Cloudy Bay. The popular Vines

Village complex containing a café, distillery and shops is across the road, while there are several off-road cycling paths to take visitors to nearby cellar door attractions.

"There is currently unused land within the address which could, subject to council consent approval, significantly increase guest capacity by adding an additional upper level to the existing units," Poswillo says.

"A new wastewater system has been installed that will hand double the current demand and the property has its own water bore."

The Marlborough Vintners Hotel brand was established in 2011 and is promoted on digital and social media. The operation has a franchise marketing agreement with the Heritage Collection - a group of 16 properties throughout New Zealand, including destinations such as Paihia, Taupo, Gisborne, Nelson, Cromwell, and

Queenstown, as well as Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch cities. Under the contract, there is provision for the marketing arrangement to transfer to new owners.

Food is prepared on-site in the hotel’s fully certified commercial kitchen, comprising combi’ ovens, hobs, fryers, walk-in chiller and freezer units, dishwashing and rinsing units, and expansive stainless-steel food preparation benches. Currently, catering is outsourced, and the restaurant is only used for functions.

Poswillo says: "Tourism operators and support services in regional New Zealand locations such as Rotorua, Lake Taupo, Hawkes Bay, Marlborough, and Queenstown are all faring well in this new era of domestic travel. With all it has to offer, Marlborough Vintners Hotel has bounced back rapidly from the initial Covid-19 economic shock."