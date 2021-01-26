REINZ announces appointment of new General Counsel and General Manager of Advocacy

Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 - 10:48

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) has today announced the appointment of Melisa Beight as the new General Counsel and General Manager of Advocacy. Melisa forms part of REINZ’s Senior Leadership Team and will report directly to the Chief Executive.

Melisa brings 20 years’ experience to the role, including 15 years’ legal experience in private practice, working for leading law firms in Auckland and London, plus approximately 4 years’ in-house legal experience. Most recently, she was General Counsel and Company Secretary for 9 Spokes International, a FinTech start up and publicly listed organisation. Melisa also has experience advising and working with industry bodies and membership organisations.

Melisa brings a broad skillset to her role, with experience across a number of industries including property, construction, technology, wine, retail and luxury travel.

Melisa’s role will see her responsible for leading the Advisory and Advocacy strategy at REINZ.

Commenting on her appointment, Beight says: "The real estate profession is currently going through a period of significant legislative and regulatory reform, so I am looking forward to working with the industry to ensure the best possible outcomes are achieved for the industry and wider stakeholders."

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: "We are delighted to welcome Melisa to the team as her wider property knowledge which includes construction, product liability claims, latent building defect litigation, vendor warranty claims and issues facing facilities and property management, will be extremely valuable to REINZ as we continue to advocate on behalf of our members and the wider industry."